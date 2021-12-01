First commercial geothermal power plant comes into operation in Taiwan

Chingshuei Geothermal Power (CGP) has inaugurated a geothermal power plant in Yilan County, northeastern Taiwan - the first established by private investors for commercial operation in Taiwan, according to Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

CGP invested NT$765 million (US$27.4 million) to set up the plant, MOEA said. With installation capacity of 4.2MW, the plant can generate electricity of 60,000kWh a day on average, equivalent to power demand by 7,000 households, MOEA noted.

In line with Taiwan's policy goal of carbon neutrality in 2050, the plant is intended to be a pilot project for boosting investment by the private sector in geothermal power in Taiwan, MOEA indicated. The 2021 renewable energy feed-in tariff rate for geothermal power is either NT$5.1956/kWh for 20 years of operation or NT$6.1710/kWh for the first 10 years and NT$3.5685/kWh for the following 10, MOEA said.

CGP will drill additional geothermal wells in the second-phase project to hike total installation capacity to 9.5MW.

According to research conducted by Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), geothermal resources in Yilan is estimated at an equivalent of 7.4GW.