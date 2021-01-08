Green energy
Taiwan sets 2021 feed-in tariff rates for renewable energy
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has announced feed-in tariffs for renewable energy in 2021, reducing the rates by 7.90-8.59% for offshore wind power and by 0.74-3.91% for PV power, compared to 2020 levels.

For PV power, there is a charge rate of NT$0.0656/kWh for recycling retired or damaged PV modules in a bid to establish a recycling system, MOEA indicated.

PV power stations or rooftop systems consisting of high-efficiency modules certified by MOEA will be entitled to an about 6% markup in feed-in tariffs. PV power systems established on farming land or on fish ponds will be given an extra feed-in tariff of NT$0.1862/kWh.

Taiwan feed-in tariff rates for renewable energy, 2021 (NT$/kWh)

Energy type

Installation capacity

Feed-in tariffs (1H21/2H21)

Adjustment from 2020

Solar

Rooftop system

≥1KWp ~ <20KWp

5.6707/5.6281

-0.74%/-1.49%

≥20KWp ~ <100KWp

4.3304/4.2906

-2.39%/-1.82%

≥100KWp ~ <500KWp

3.9975/3.9227

-3.38%/-3.67%

≥500KWp

3.9449/3.8980

-2.77%/-2.35%;

Ground-mounted station

≥1KWp

3.7994/3.7236

-3.53%/-3.91%;

Station on water surface

≥1KWp

4.1957/4.1204

-3.14%/-3.52%;

Wind

Onshore

≥1KW~ <30KW

7.7725

-0.35%

≥30KW

2.3041 with LVRT; 2.2721 without LVRT

-0.77%; -0.73%

Offshore

≥1KW

4.6568 for 20 years

-8.59%;

5.3064 for first 10 years and 3.5206 for next 10 years

-8.53%, 7.90%

Hydraulic

≥1KW~ <2,000KW

3.1683

10.78%

≥2,000KW~ <20,000KW

2.8599

0%

Geothermal

≥1KW

5.1956 for 20 years; 6.1710 for first 10 years and 3.5685 next 10 years

0%; 0%

Biomass

≥1KW

2.6884 for without anaerobic digestion equipment; 5.1176 with such equipment

0.05%; 0%

Waste

≥1KW

3.9482

0%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021

