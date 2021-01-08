Taiwan sets 2021 feed-in tariff rates for renewable energy

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has announced feed-in tariffs for renewable energy in 2021, reducing the rates by 7.90-8.59% for offshore wind power and by 0.74-3.91% for PV power, compared to 2020 levels.
For PV power, there is a charge rate of NT$0.0656/kWh for recycling retired or damaged PV modules in a bid to establish a recycling system, MOEA indicated.
PV power stations or rooftop systems consisting of high-efficiency modules certified by MOEA will be entitled to an about 6% markup in feed-in tariffs. PV power systems established on farming land or on fish ponds will be given an extra feed-in tariff of NT$0.1862/kWh.
Taiwan feed-in tariff rates for renewable energy, 2021 (NT$/kWh)
Energy type
Installation capacity
Feed-in tariffs (1H21/2H21)
Adjustment from 2020
Solar
Rooftop system
≥1KWp ~ <20KWp
5.6707/5.6281
-0.74%/-1.49%
≥20KWp ~ <100KWp
4.3304/4.2906
-2.39%/-1.82%
≥100KWp ~ <500KWp
3.9975/3.9227
-3.38%/-3.67%
≥500KWp
3.9449/3.8980
-2.77%/-2.35%;
Ground-mounted station
≥1KWp
3.7994/3.7236
-3.53%/-3.91%;
Station on water surface
≥1KWp
4.1957/4.1204
-3.14%/-3.52%;
Wind
Onshore
≥1KW~ <30KW
7.7725
-0.35%
≥30KW
2.3041 with LVRT; 2.2721 without LVRT
-0.77%; -0.73%
Offshore
≥1KW
4.6568 for 20 years
-8.59%;
5.3064 for first 10 years and 3.5206 for next 10 years
-8.53%, 7.90%
Hydraulic
≥1KW~ <2,000KW
3.1683
10.78%
≥2,000KW~ <20,000KW
2.8599
0%
Geothermal
≥1KW
5.1956 for 20 years; 6.1710 for first 10 years and 3.5685 next 10 years
0%; 0%
Biomass
≥1KW
2.6884 for without anaerobic digestion equipment; 5.1176 with such equipment
0.05%; 0%
Waste
≥1KW
3.9482
0%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021