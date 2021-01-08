Taiwan sets 2021 feed-in tariff rates for renewable energy

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has announced feed-in tariffs for renewable energy in 2021, reducing the rates by 7.90-8.59% for offshore wind power and by 0.74-3.91% for PV power, compared to 2020 levels.

For PV power, there is a charge rate of NT$0.0656/kWh for recycling retired or damaged PV modules in a bid to establish a recycling system, MOEA indicated.

PV power stations or rooftop systems consisting of high-efficiency modules certified by MOEA will be entitled to an about 6% markup in feed-in tariffs. PV power systems established on farming land or on fish ponds will be given an extra feed-in tariff of NT$0.1862/kWh.

Taiwan feed-in tariff rates for renewable energy, 2021 (NT$/kWh) Energy type Installation capacity Feed-in tariffs (1H21/2H21) Adjustment from 2020 Solar Rooftop system ≥1KWp ~ <20KWp 5.6707/5.6281 -0.74%/-1.49% ≥20KWp ~ <100KWp 4.3304/4.2906 -2.39%/-1.82% ≥100KWp ~ <500KWp 3.9975/3.9227 -3.38%/-3.67% ≥500KWp 3.9449/3.8980 -2.77%/-2.35%; Ground-mounted station ≥1KWp 3.7994/3.7236 -3.53%/-3.91%; Station on water surface ≥1KWp 4.1957/4.1204 -3.14%/-3.52%; Wind Onshore ≥1KW~ <30KW 7.7725 -0.35% ≥30KW 2.3041 with LVRT; 2.2721 without LVRT -0.77%; -0.73% Offshore ≥1KW 4.6568 for 20 years -8.59%; 5.3064 for first 10 years and 3.5206 for next 10 years -8.53%, 7.90% Hydraulic ≥1KW~ <2,000KW 3.1683 10.78% ≥2,000KW~ <20,000KW 2.8599 0% Geothermal ≥1KW 5.1956 for 20 years; 6.1710 for first 10 years and 3.5685 next 10 years 0%; 0% Biomass ≥1KW 2.6884 for without anaerobic digestion equipment; 5.1176 with such equipment 0.05%; 0% Waste ≥1KW 3.9482 0%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021