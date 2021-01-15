Green energy
Taiwan becoming Asian hub of offshore wind farms
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan has been keen on constructing offshore wind farms in line with its aim to have renewable energy account for 20% of total electricity output in 2025, paving way for the country to become the Asian hub of offshore wind farms.

Three offshore wind farms with total capacity of 700MW will be completed in 2021, and the government is ready to designate more sites for building offshore wind farms, according to economics minister Wang Mei-hua.

Taiwan aims to have offshore wind farms totaling 5.7GW by 2025.

Europe-based offshore wind farm developers WPD, Orsted and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners have invested in developing offshore wind farms in Taiwan, a stepping stone for them to tap other markets in Asia such as Japan and South Korea. They have set up local supply chains and helped train local experts.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs has unveiled Maritime Technology Innovation Center in southern Taiwan, with the center having cooperated with Maersk Training to offer GWO (Global Wind Organization)-accredited curriculums on development of offshore wind farms.

