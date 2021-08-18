中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 19, 2021
    Tech EV + Green Energy
    Taiwan poised for 3rd-phase development of offshore wind farms in 2026-2035
    Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

    Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) is preparing for third-phase development of offshore wind farms in 2026-2035, aiming to annually add an installation capacity of 1.5GW on average during the 10 years for a cumulative total of 15GW, according to industry sources.

    In line with Taiwan's goal of reaching net-zero carbon emission in 2050, offshore wind power generation and generation of renewable energy of other types play a key role.

    Development of offshore wind farms in the first and second phases is underway and thereby total installation capacity of 5.5GW is expected to be in commercial operation in 2025.

    MOEA will select first-batch offshore wind farm developers for development to kick off in 2026-2031 beginning the second quarter of 2022, with candidates to be required to pass the qualification examination first and then compete via open price bidding.

    State-run TIPC Marine Corp., in order to support the development of offshore wind farms, has set up a maintenance and operational base occupying a large site at Taichung Harbor, central Taiwan, with the base available for use by current developers. In addition, TIPC has provided a 6,400-horsepower towing vessel and a 5,000-horsepower one to help developers carry personnel, equipment, materials to job sites.

    Categories
    Alternative energy Green energy
    Tags
    renewable energy Taiwan Wind wind power
