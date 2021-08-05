中文網
    Tech EV + Green Energy
    Siemens Gamesa starts production of nacelles in Taiwan for offshore wind turbines
    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Spain-based Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has kicked off assembly of nacelles for offshore wind turbines at its factory near Taichung Harbor, central Taiwan, and has completed the first nacelle, according to the company's Taiwan office.

    Including outdoor warehousing space, the factory occupies land area of 30,000 square meters, Siemens Gamesa said. The nacelle assembly factory is the only one outside Europe currently and is intended to support Taiwan's development of offshore wind farms, Siemens Gamesa noted.

    For the time being, the factory will mainly provide nacelles for wind turbines to be used in two offshore wind farms with total installation capacity of 900MW west of the coast of Changhua County, central Taiwan. Denmark-based Orsted is developing the two offshore wind farms.

