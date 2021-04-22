Green energy
Green energy to support Taiwan economy, says TIER executive
Chloe Liao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Green energy will become an economical low-carbon energy system to better efficiency in power usage and support Taiwan's economy in the future, according to Chen Yen-haw, a deputy general director at Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER).

Cost for generating renewable energy is lower than that using fossil fuel, said Chen at a forum hosted by Schneider Electric.

The Taiwan government aims to hike the proportion of renewable energy to 20% and lower that for coal to 30% in 2025.

Schneider said that in 2017 it adopted industrial IoT technology to integrate IT and OT (operational technology) at its factory in Batam, Indonesia, for monitoring operation and predicting maintenance and has hiked operational efficiency by 12%.

Realtime news
Supply chain
China¡¦s 2021-2025 Five-year Plan: Semiconductor self-sufficiency push
Research insights
  1. ICs play bigger role in Taiwan exports
  2. TIP helps Indonesian telecom carriers test Open RAN
  3. Arm-based server solutions to expand presence in edge computing market
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.