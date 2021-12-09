中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Dec 10, 2021
    09:33
    mostly cloudy
    21°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    LILIN
    Sponsored
    Taiwan IC substrate makers poised to enjoy strong 4Q21
    12h 9min ago
    VCM suppliers see no cutback in orders for new iPhones
    12h 32min ago
    Chipmakers gearing up for DDR5 output ramp-up
    Dec 9, 20:50
    Asustek posts over 20% surge in November revenue
    Dec 9, 20:41
    Notebook ODMs see 4Q21 shipments stay high
    Dec 9, 20:40
    TSMC equipment and materials suppliers to embrace strong 2022
    Dec 9, 20:40
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research

    Betty Shyu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    Taiwan PC monitor shipments increased in 3Q21. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan's PC monitor shipments grew 4.6% sequentially but fell 6.5% on year to 23.18 million units in the third quarter of 2021, according to Digitimes Research. Shipments are forecast to increase about 5% sequentially in the fourth quarter, as chip and component shortages improve.

    Taiwan's annual shipments in 2021 are expected to rise 1.4% on year while global volumes will pick up 6.8% due to Chinese and Korean makers' fierce competition, Digitimes Research's numbers show.

    Taiwan makers continued to see increased shipment proportions for 21.x- and 23.x-inch monitors in the third quarter, while that of 24.x-inch had slipped. However, consumers' demand will keep leaning toward large-size models in the long term.

    Although Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry) enjoyed a major rebound in third-quarter 2021 shipments, the volumes still fell behind those of Wistron, who remained as the third-largest monitor maker worldwide with Foxconn ranking fourth in the quarter.

    Categories
    Display system Displays + photonics ICT manufacturing IT + CE PC, CE
    Tags
    component DIGITIMES Digitimes Insight Digitimes Research forecast monitor PC shipments Taiwan
    Related stories
    Dec 6
    Taiwan LCD monitors - 3Q 2021
    Sep 1
    Taiwan LCD monitors – 2Q 2021
    Aug 25
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Opinions
    Opinions
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 9, 11:17
    CiLS creates lightweight solutions to help customers quickly realize digital transformations
    Wednesday 8 December 2021
    Mega Securities works with Chunghwa Telecom IDC, successfully kicking off its digital transformation
    Tuesday 7 December 2021
    Intel collaborates with global ecosystem partners to push into smart healthcare business
    Friday 3 December 2021
    Impact of e-commerce, smart manufacturing on fashion industry
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021