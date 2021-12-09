Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research

Taiwan's PC monitor shipments grew 4.6% sequentially but fell 6.5% on year to 23.18 million units in the third quarter of 2021, according to Digitimes Research. Shipments are forecast to increase about 5% sequentially in the fourth quarter, as chip and component shortages improve.

Taiwan's annual shipments in 2021 are expected to rise 1.4% on year while global volumes will pick up 6.8% due to Chinese and Korean makers' fierce competition, Digitimes Research's numbers show.

Taiwan makers continued to see increased shipment proportions for 21.x- and 23.x-inch monitors in the third quarter, while that of 24.x-inch had slipped. However, consumers' demand will keep leaning toward large-size models in the long term.

Although Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry) enjoyed a major rebound in third-quarter 2021 shipments, the volumes still fell behind those of Wistron, who remained as the third-largest monitor maker worldwide with Foxconn ranking fourth in the quarter.