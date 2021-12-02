TVS Motors to invest US$160m in building EVs

TVS Motor is investing INR12 billion (US$160 million) in making future cars and EVs within the next four years, following previous raises in capital spending and establishment of a subsidiary, according to media reports from India.

TVS Motors was cited by Indian Wire and Business Standard as saying it is transforming into a sustainable, electric, and digitalized manufacture and the investment will be used in developing and making new products, and expanding its EV productioon capacity.

The two-wheeler manufacturer has also obtained licenses from 24M Technologies for manufacturing li-ion batteries in India. Besides TVS, Indian EV startup Ola Electric, scooter maker Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto have been investing in developing electric two-wheelers.

Sales of electric two-wheelers, which had been sluggish due to the pandemic and half-developed government subsidies, have improved in recent months. TVS still plans to sell its e-scooter iQube in cities across India but the plan has been delayed by chip shortages, according to Indian Wire.