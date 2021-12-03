中文網
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    FCCL maker Taiflex to invest over NT$2 billion in capacity expansion

    Jane Wang, Taipei; Kevin Cheng, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan's FCCL specialist Taiflex Scientific has disclosed plans to invest more than NT$2 billion (US$72 million) in expanding production capacities at its plants in China and Taiwan over the next two years.

    Taiflex said it is planning for a 10-15% capacity expansion at its plant in Rudong, China's Jiangsu Province between late 2021 and early 2022 to meet local demand. Its Taiwan plants will also upgrade production capacities for applications of "high power" flexible PCB (FPCB), "high density" multi-layer FPCB, and "high frequency" FPCB, it explained.

    Taiflex said there is high growth potential in the automotive and wearable markets. With the hype around electric vehicles (EV) continuing to grow, it pointed out that FCCL can be applied to headlights and curved center stack displays. The company is a global leader for both applications and has offered related solutions to its clients.

    Currently, automobile materials only account for 5-10% of Taiflex's total revenue, but the company expects the share to double over the next three years with the rise of EVs. It also saw optimism in the wearable market as automated reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) devices, panels, audio devices, as well as high-speed USBs all require FCCL.

    Taiflex said it has adopted a more active inventory strategy to minimize impacts from the global supply chain shortages. With component shortages expected to persist and the materials used for handsets and panels accounting for nearly 80% of its revenue, the company said stronger revenue growth is not expected before the second quarter of 2022.

    Taiflex posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.69 billion (US$96.84 million), a gross margin of 24.38%, and a net profit of NT$247 million for third-quarter 2021, which grew 25.88% sequentially but slipped 21.1% on year. Its consolidated revenues for January-October increased 9.93% on year to NT$7.92 billion.

