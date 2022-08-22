中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 23, 2022
    10:16
    mostly clear
    33°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    TSMC to see 3nm chip output contribute to revenue substantially in 1H23
    3min ago
    Brand PC vendors eye Mexico for possible production hub
    Aug 22, 20:26
    Backend firms gearing up for production for new MacBook chips
    Aug 22, 20:21
    Quanta reportedly to boost workforce at new plant in Mexico
    Aug 22, 20:05
    GIS reiterates sales guidance for 3Q22
    Aug 22, 18:39
    COF packaging material suppliers conservative about 2H22 prospects
    Aug 22, 18:03
    Mobile AP vendors under pressure to cut prices
    Aug 22, 17:57
    Taiwan foundries remain firm on prices
    Aug 22, 17:57
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Taiflex to set up flexible CCL plant in Thailand

    Janet Kang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: Taiflex

    Flexible CCL (copper-clad laminate) maker Taiflex Scientific has disclosed it has acquired a factory site in eastern Thailand and will invest US$35 million to construct a flexible CCL plant in the first phase, with production to begin in first-half 2024.

    China-based CCL maker Kingboard Laminates will reportedly also set up a factory in Thailand, according to industry sources.

    Taiflex and Kingboard are eyeing automotive demand in Thailand, which is currently the largest automobile production center with a complete ecosystem in the Southeast Asian region, the sources said.

    CCL makers Iteq and Elite Material have expanded production capacities in China, while Eternal Material has expanded production capacity for dry film photoresist, a material of PCBs, in China as well.

    Taiflex posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.305 billion (US$77.5 million), gross margin of 26.20% and net profit of NT$225.1 million for second-quarter 2022, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$4.489 billion, gross margin of 24.17% and net profit of NT$433.5 million for first-half 2022.

    Categories
    Chips + components Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    Auto components FCCL Taiflex Taiflex Scientific Thailand
    Companies
    Taiflex Scientific
    Related stories
    Aug 18
    CCL firm Iteq warns of price competition
    Jul 29
    Elite Material braces for strong 2H22
    Dec 3
    FCCL maker Taiflex to invest over NT$2 billion in capacity expansion
    Jul 19, 2021
    FCCL maker Taiflex expects slight revenue growth in 2021
    Jun 16, 2021
    Taiflex, AEM to build new FCCL capacity for smartphone clients
    May 3, 2021
    Taiflex to raise FCCL capacity by 15-20% in 2021
    Related topic
    Asia
    Asia
    DIGITIMESAsia 8/25 Free Registration
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 22, 09:43
    Beckhoff is looking to help machine companies in Taiwan transform with PC-based control systems
    Monday 15 August 2022
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Wednesday 3 August 2022
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 22, 11:01
    Foxconn plans to establish ESG green energy fund as impact of extreme weather on supply chain intensifies
    Monday 22 August 2022
    China exempts NEV purchase tax until end of 2023, maintaining incentives in market
    Monday 22 August 2022
    Taiflex to set up flexible CCL plant in Thailand
    Monday 22 August 2022
    India-Taiwan cooperation: Q&A with India Taipei Association director general Gourangalal Das