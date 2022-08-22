Taiflex to set up flexible CCL plant in Thailand

Flexible CCL (copper-clad laminate) maker Taiflex Scientific has disclosed it has acquired a factory site in eastern Thailand and will invest US$35 million to construct a flexible CCL plant in the first phase, with production to begin in first-half 2024.

China-based CCL maker Kingboard Laminates will reportedly also set up a factory in Thailand, according to industry sources.

Taiflex and Kingboard are eyeing automotive demand in Thailand, which is currently the largest automobile production center with a complete ecosystem in the Southeast Asian region, the sources said.

CCL makers Iteq and Elite Material have expanded production capacities in China, while Eternal Material has expanded production capacity for dry film photoresist, a material of PCBs, in China as well.

Taiflex posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.305 billion (US$77.5 million), gross margin of 26.20% and net profit of NT$225.1 million for second-quarter 2022, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$4.489 billion, gross margin of 24.17% and net profit of NT$433.5 million for first-half 2022.