    PCB maker TLB to build factory in Vietnam in 2022

    Yi-Chun Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    South Korean PCB maker is setting up a subsidiary in Vietnam this year and building its first manufacturing facility outside Korea, according to The Elec.

    The module maker plans to invest KRW5 billion (US$4.23 million) in building new factories in Vietnam that construction will begin around the first half of 2022. The facilities are scheduled to start partial production in the second half of the year.

    It's TLB's first overseas factory plant and the company is still reviewing what they will be producing in Vietnam, according to The Elec.

    TLB went public in KOSDAQ in December 2020 and disclosed plans to build a new DDR5 DRAM module factory, following the biggest client SK Hynix's DDR5 DRAM launch in the previous month.

    TLB spun off from Daeduck Electronics in 2011 and has a PCB factory in Ansan city, South Korea. This September, TLB invested KRW15 billion in buying more land around the Ansan factory for expansion.

    For the third quarter of 2021, TLB generated KRW127.1 billion in revenue, up by 10.8% on year, and KRW9.2 billion in operating profit, down by 31%.

