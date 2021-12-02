中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 2, 2021
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Synaptics to deepen deployments in AIoT for digital transformation

    Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Synaptics opens new office in Taiwan. Credit: Synaptics

    Synaptics, optimistic about business opportunities arising from digital transformation, is stepping up efforts to expand product portfolios and strengthen deployments in AIoT solutions, according to Roy Chang, its Taiwan sales country manager.

    Synaptics is expanding its operation in Taiwan, and has just opened a new office in Xizhi, northern Taiwan. Chang said Taiwan now houses the biggest of all Synaptics operations bases worldwide.

    Chang said Synaptics, starting with touch controller ICs, remains a leading player in the segment, offering touch control solutions and fingerprint sensors to major notebook vendors including HP, Dell and Acer. He noted that the company is also actively developing sales of TDDI chips for automotive applications.

    Nevertheless, Chang stressed, IoT applications now contribute the largest portion, at 50-55%, of its revenues, with docking stations and wireless transmission solutions such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth demonstrating a particularly strong growth momentum, driven by the clear digital transformation trend amid the pandemic. He also noted sales of chip solutions for set-top box (STB), media streamer and IP camera applications have also grown robustly.

    Chang stated Synaptics is confident that digital transformation will be a long-term trend, and will therefore continue its investments in the human-machine interface (HMI), IoT and AI applications.

    In the IoT segment, the company will focus on three major aspects, namely core wireless transmission, audio processing and image processing, and will manage to come up with the most competitive solutions in the aspects.

    Chang stressed that Synaptics is also keenly developing ultra-low power edge AI platform and roll out more competitive AIoT solutions in cooperation with AI algorithm specialists or through acquisition deals.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IT + CE Mobile + telecom Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT Wireless networking
    Tags
    Acer acquisition AIoT automotive Bluetooth Dell HP IoT set-top box Synaptics TDDI Wi-Fi
    Companies
    Acer
