Synaptics to acquire DSP

Synaptics has announced plans to acquire DSP Group to further accelerate its IoT diversification strategy and strengthen its wireless connectivity portfolio around edge AI.

Synaptics and DSP have reached an agreement under which the former will acquire the latter at US$22 per share in an all-cash transaction. The deal was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

The combination is anticipated to generate annual run rate synergies of US$30 million for the new entity to be realized within 12 months of closing. The transaction is expected to be financed through a combination of cash on hand and a fully committed, incremental debt financing arrangement with a projected close by the end of calendar-year 2021, subject to DSP shareholder approval and customary closing conditions.

DSP has leadership positions across multiple markets in the Internet of Audio Things (IoAT) with significant growth opportunities in low power SmartVoice, unified communications and collaboration, and wireless IoT devices. Most of these solutions are quite relevant to Synaptics' existing customer base.

Synaptics recently announced its Low Power Edge AI initiative, and the addition of DSP's SmartVoice products to Synaptics' Katana smart vision platform creates a complete portfolio that can both serve existing customer needs and address the significant future market. In addition, the combination further strengthens Synaptics' wireless connectivity portfolio by adding DECT Ultra Low Energy (ULE) for intelligent home security solutions.

"We continue to invest in technologies that tilt our product mix toward IoT applications," said Michael Hurlston, president and CEO of Synaptics. "DSP Group's expertise in SmartVoice and ULE wireless solutions, coupled with Synaptics' leadership position in far-field speech recognition and IoT directed Wi-Fi/BT combos enables us to deliver increasingly differentiated solutions to our combined customer base, while positioning us to lead the transition to AI enabled devices at the edge of the network."

"We are excited to join forces with Synaptics, a recognized leader in products for IoT. This combination provides a great result for our shareholders who have supported us through this journey, delivering meaningful and certain value," said Ofer Elyakim, CEO of DSP Group.