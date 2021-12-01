US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms

In the second edition of the US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue (EPPD), the two sides announced their cooperation on the digital economy and 5G network security. It is hoped that the fourth edition of the US-Taiwan Digital Economy Forum (DEF) will be held under the EPPD in 2022 and deepen cooperation in areas such as 5G network security, open network architecture and the free flow of information. This pledge echoes the infrastructure bill recently passed under the Biden administration at the beginning of November.

DIGITIMES Research believes the EDDP platform can be used for good dialogue and seize the opportunity to connect Taiwan's network companies with the US' broadband construction needs.

According to a press release issued by the White House on the infrastructure bill, there are currently more than 30 million people in the US without access to broadband Internet services. Additionally, a survey of 35 countries conducted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) found that broadband Internet services fees in the US are the second-highest. This means that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans have not had access to basic living, medical and educational services due to insufficient broadband services. The recently signed infrastructure bill has set aside a budget of US$65 billion for broadband infrastructure to ensure all Americans have reliable broadband services and narrow the digital gap.

In terms of business opportunities for broadband infrastructure in the US, Open RAN (O-RAN) is the most relevant to Taiwan companies. As a result of the US-China technology war, O-RAN became a choice for many US telecom service providers originally planning to use China-based telecom equipment, particularly for tier 2 and 3 telecom companies looking for alternative solutions. This has increased O-RAN demand.

Many Taiwan companies have been actively deploying O-RAN-related radio frequency units, telecom servers, as well as switches and fiber optic equipment used in open networking, which should be among the focus points of future cooperation discussions.

Wired broadband deployment costs are high in rural areas of the US that are vast and sparsely populated. Wireless broadband services are more feasible. In addition to satellite communications services, fixed wireless access (FWA), which has existed for a long time, is also worth paying attention to.

The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) ended its first auction at the end of November 2020. Among the top 10 companies, six use FWA to provide services. The introduction of 5G has made Internet speeds provided by FWA comparable to fiber optic. It is possible more broadband service providers will use FWA to provide services in the future. This will bring business opportunities in customer-premises equipment (CPE) or transmission equipment quicker than that of O-RAN.

For the long term, Taiwan-based companies entering the US market are mostly focusing on the three major telecom companies, cable TV service providers, and satellite service providers as their main customers. However, the potential customers Taiwan-based companies are facing now are different from those in the past. Regional telecom service providers are great in number, vary in scale, and have a limited understanding of Taiwan-based companies.

So, how can the EPPD platform be utilized to help more US telecom operators understand the strengths of Taiwan's industry? It could be used to establish cooperation channels with related organizations in the US telecom industry, such as the On Go Alliance, 5G America and Competitive Carriers Associations. Doing so could even lead to considerations for using Taiwan-based companies to establish testing mechanisms in the future.

On the other hand, major US-based brands, chipmakers and cloud service providers have already worked closely with Taiwan-based companies. They can also be considered for inclusion as dialogue partners in the EEPD.

The biggest gap in the current US telecom industry is in telecom equipment. With the wave of open network infrastructure in recent years, the originally closed telecom equipment industry chain has begun to loosen and US-based chipmakers and cloud service providers are becoming increasingly important. Taiwan-based companies that specialize in equipment development are highly complementary to US-based companies. If the EPPD allows Taiwan-based companies to reach partnership agreements with the aforementioned types of US-based companies and enter into the US telecom service market, it would be a win-win for the Taiwan and US governments and businesses.