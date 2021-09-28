TSMC soon to start equipment move-in at new advanced packaging fab in Taiwan, says report

TSMC is expected to kick off equipment move-in at its new advanced packaging fab in Chunan, northern Taiwan later in the second half of this year, according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA). The fab will be dedicated to providing the foundry's in-house developed SoIC (system on integrated chips) technology.

TSMC is also scheduled to complete constructing another advanced packaging fab designed for the manufacture of chips using its advanced 2.5D packaging technology in 2022, the report said.

TSMC has disclosed the foundry expects to commercialize its SoIC technology at the newly-established fab in Chunan in the second half of 2022. TSMC has been promoting its 3DFabric family of 3D silicon stacking and advanced packaging technologies, with plans to have five fabs dedicated to providing its 3DFabric advanced packaging solutions by the end of next year, company CEO CC Wei was quoted as saying in previous reports.

TSMC in 2020 introduced 3DFabric as its comprehensive family of 3D silicon stacking and advanced packaging technologies. 3DFabric, which complements the foundry's advanced semiconductor technologies, consists of the foundry's backend CoWoS and InFO 3D stacking technologies, and the newly-developed SoIC for 3D heterogeneous integration.