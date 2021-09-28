中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Sep 30, 2021
    14:51
    mostly clear
    32°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Shinfox aims at cumulative installation of 1GW for renewable energy by 2025
    1min ago
    Lithium price skyrockets as EV sales double
    33min ago
    Apple, MediaTek capture top unit share spots in 2Q21 tablet AP market
    46min ago
    Notebook vendors remain optimistic about 1H22
    1h 8min ago
    Memory contract prices may see larger drops in 1Q22
    1h 13min ago
    Micron 1α DRAM, 176-layer NAND process yields reach maturity
    3h 14min ago
    Fuzetec, Polytronics have order visibility till end of 2021
    3h 16min ago
    Taiwan OSATs grab huge orders from Renesas
    3h 23min ago
    JAMBE prepares Japanese automakers for digital transformation
    3h 56min ago
    China power cuts may impact more than chips shortage
    4h 5min ago
    GSEO says China factories not impacted by electricity restrictions
    4h 16min ago
    Server supply to remain constrained through mid-2022
    Sep 29, 21:18
    Mobo makers expect DIY PC demand to pick up in 4Q21
    Sep 29, 20:56
    LCD panel prices unlikely to fall below cash cost levels, says Innolux
    Sep 29, 20:56
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    TSMC soon to start equipment move-in at new advanced packaging fab in Taiwan, says report
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    TSMC is expected to kick off equipment move-in at its new advanced packaging fab in Chunan, northern Taiwan later in the second half of this year, according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA). The fab will be dedicated to providing the foundry's in-house developed SoIC (system on integrated chips) technology.

    TSMC is also scheduled to complete constructing another advanced packaging fab designed for the manufacture of chips using its advanced 2.5D packaging technology in 2022, the report said.

    TSMC has disclosed the foundry expects to commercialize its SoIC technology at the newly-established fab in Chunan in the second half of 2022. TSMC has been promoting its 3DFabric family of 3D silicon stacking and advanced packaging technologies, with plans to have five fabs dedicated to providing its 3DFabric advanced packaging solutions by the end of next year, company CEO CC Wei was quoted as saying in previous reports.

    TSMC in 2020 introduced 3DFabric as its comprehensive family of 3D silicon stacking and advanced packaging technologies. 3DFabric, which complements the foundry's advanced semiconductor technologies, consists of the foundry's backend CoWoS and InFO 3D stacking technologies, and the newly-developed SoIC for 3D heterogeneous integration.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC manufacturing
    Tags
    equipment fab packaging Taiwan TSMC
    Companies
    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
    Related stories
    Sep 1
    ASE, PTI making progress in PLP field
    Jun 3
    TSMC stepping up advanced process capacity expansion
    Jun 2
    TSMC unveils N6RF, N5A and new 3DFabric technologies
    Sep 24, 2020
    TSMC to open new packaging fabs in 2021-22 using 3D Fabric platform
    Sep 15, 2020
    TSMC, Samsung scaling up competition in advanced chips packaging
    Aug 26, 2020
    TSMC intros 3DFabric technology
    Aug 24, 2020
    Samsung stepping up efforts for advanced chip packaging
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    TSMC updates
    Throughtek
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 29, 09:23
    Cutting-edge cooling technology combined with professional service - CoolIT Systems brings down IT systems' high fevers
    Monday 27 September 2021
    Digi-Key launches Power Focus campaign with Power Integrations
    Friday 24 September 2021
    GIGAIPC industrial solutions are emerging across the retail industry
    Friday 24 September 2021
    Digi-Key partners with Siemens to distribute automation and control products
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments slip in August, says Digitimes Research
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – August 2021
    Apple to place orders for around 90 million units of iPhone 13 series for 2021