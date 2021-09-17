中文網
    Taipei
    Sat, Sep 18, 2021
    03:14
    mostly clear
    26°C
    Home Tech IT + CE
    India PC shipments hit 5y high at almost 4.1 million units
    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES

    PC shipments in India hit a five-year high in the second quarter, rising 43% on year to 4.097 million units, partially because of the low base period in 2020, according to a PC market survey conducted by Canalys.

    PC shipments, including DT, notebook, tablet, and work station, saw a strong rebound in tablet and work station in particular, each reported over 50% increase in shipments in the second quarter this year.

    HP took down Lenovo as the top PC vendor in India with a 54% jump in shipments in the second quarter.

    Lenovo saw only a 3% increase in shipments but secured the second highest market share thanks to its excellent management of the supply chain against COVID in 2020.

    Dell and Samsung ranked third and fourth as Samsung leaped 134% in overall PC shipments on year, the highest growth among the top five vendors, according to Financial Express.

    Samsung India citing data from IDC that its table shipments increased by 220% on year in the second quarter.

    Acer saw a 95% increase in overall PC shipments in India, surpassing Apple to be the fifth-largest PC vendor in India.

    According to Canalys, India's PC shipments have recovered to the level pre-COVID.

    The strong rebound in tablet shipments is attributed to the rising demand for remote learning and education. Orders from governments and educational institutes are expected to continue growing in the second half of 2021.

