    MediaTek to recruit more innovative staff in India, says PTI
    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based chipmaker MediaTek announced its plans to recruit more innovation staff in India to support local manufacturing, according to PTI, although the actual number of new employees they are looking for is not disclosed.

    General Manager at MediaTek Bangalore Rituparna Mandal said MediaTek is supporting and committing to local manufacturing by investing in local talent.

    Data from techArc show that 54 out of 117 new smartphone models in the first half of 2021 in India utilize chips made by MediaTek, the most used among all chipmakers.

    A survey conducted by CMR shows that 92% of smartphone users in India are affirmative about the performance and the Hyper Engine technology of MediaTek's chips, making MediaTek the most favorable chipmaker in India.

