中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Sep 17, 2021
    11:32
    partly cloudy
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    AiP substrate shipments for new iPhones set to rise
    14min ago
    India PC shipments hit 5y high at almost 4.1 million units
    18min ago
    TV-use panel makers cut back on production to curb price falls
    24min ago
    Silicon Motion makes investment in AI startup
    28min ago
    Shenzhen Laibao Hi-Tech steps into LCD module business
    36min ago
    GaN Systems strikes deal with BMW
    1h 55min ago
    Asia Venturing III: Startups may add value to traditional industries by ESG innovations
    1h 58min ago
    Foxconn eyeing to be major EV exporter to ASEAN
    Sep 16, 22:12
    High-speed transmission chip suppliers expect output value to boom
    Sep 16, 22:02
    MediaTek hiring in Taiwan
    Sep 16, 21:51
    Mirle sees order backlog swell
    Sep 16, 21:30
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom
    JioPhone Next launch delays to November
    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Developed by Google and Reliance Industries, JioPhone Next's launch has been postponed to November. Although there is a variety of factors behind the delay, the reality has proven more dire than Reliance has expected amid component shortages.

    According to local media in India, JioPhone Next is the result of the Indian government's production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) to stimulate the local supply chain of mobile phone manufacturing. The low-end phone is manufactured by multiple local OEMs as most OEMs in India have very limited capacity.

    Economic Times cited sources as saying that, under the PLI scheme, local supplier UTL Neolync got the orders for five million JioPhone Next.

    However, small suppliers with small-sized orders are less likely to bargain for components in scarcity. Reliance is taking chances by dispersing orders among different local suppliers amid the global shortages of components.

    In contrast, Realme has no problems fast tracking in the Indian market and is ready for this holiday shopping season.

    Supply chain management is only getting tougher as the world sees the prolonged, unprecedented undersupply of semiconductor and maritime shipping. While JioPhone Next is rescheduled to launch in November, the challenges will not stop there. How to maintain low production costs without compromising user experience will be the biggest challenge for Reliance.

    JioPhone Next is designed to attract consumers who are still using 2G phone and Jio 4G feature phones in India. The low-end phone is expected to provide a better user experience at a lower price than Android One and Android Go. According to Jefferies, JioPhone Next could reach 540 million potential customers.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC manufacturing ICT manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals Mobile + telecom Mobile components Mobile devices
    Tags
    India
    Related stories
    Aug 5
    India handset vendors still keen on 2G phones
    Jul 13
    Reliance, Google reportedly to develop ultra-low-priced smartphones in India
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Asia
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 8, 14:22
    GIGAIPC addressing industrial solutions solving smart manufacturing impacts to transform and develop the ability for the future
    Tuesday 7 September 2021
    The best power supply choices for blockchain industrial applications
    Monday 6 September 2021
    SINTRONES event addressing AIoT, fleet management solutions levering 5G technology
    Friday 3 September 2021
    MSI AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot verified by Texcell/France effectively inactivate new SARS-COV2 virus within seconds under research conditions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research forum talks about trends in 5G industry
    Apple to place orders for around 90 million units of iPhone 13 series for 2021
    Unisoc to see smartphone AP shipments hike in 2H21