JioPhone Next launch delays to November

Developed by Google and Reliance Industries, JioPhone Next's launch has been postponed to November. Although there is a variety of factors behind the delay, the reality has proven more dire than Reliance has expected amid component shortages.

According to local media in India, JioPhone Next is the result of the Indian government's production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) to stimulate the local supply chain of mobile phone manufacturing. The low-end phone is manufactured by multiple local OEMs as most OEMs in India have very limited capacity.

Economic Times cited sources as saying that, under the PLI scheme, local supplier UTL Neolync got the orders for five million JioPhone Next.

However, small suppliers with small-sized orders are less likely to bargain for components in scarcity. Reliance is taking chances by dispersing orders among different local suppliers amid the global shortages of components.

In contrast, Realme has no problems fast tracking in the Indian market and is ready for this holiday shopping season.

Supply chain management is only getting tougher as the world sees the prolonged, unprecedented undersupply of semiconductor and maritime shipping. While JioPhone Next is rescheduled to launch in November, the challenges will not stop there. How to maintain low production costs without compromising user experience will be the biggest challenge for Reliance.

JioPhone Next is designed to attract consumers who are still using 2G phone and Jio 4G feature phones in India. The low-end phone is expected to provide a better user experience at a lower price than Android One and Android Go. According to Jefferies, JioPhone Next could reach 540 million potential customers.