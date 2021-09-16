中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Sep 17, 2021
    11:33
    partly cloudy
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    AiP substrate shipments for new iPhones set to rise
    15min ago
    India PC shipments hit 5y high at almost 4.1 million units
    19min ago
    TV-use panel makers cut back on production to curb price falls
    25min ago
    Silicon Motion makes investment in AI startup
    29min ago
    Shenzhen Laibao Hi-Tech steps into LCD module business
    37min ago
    GaN Systems strikes deal with BMW
    1h 56min ago
    Asia Venturing III: Startups may add value to traditional industries by ESG innovations
    1h 59min ago
    Foxconn eyeing to be major EV exporter to ASEAN
    Sep 16, 22:12
    High-speed transmission chip suppliers expect output value to boom
    Sep 16, 22:02
    MediaTek hiring in Taiwan
    Sep 16, 21:51
    Mirle sees order backlog swell
    Sep 16, 21:30
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom
    Indian consumers have high hopes for 5G, CMR survey shows
    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Smartphone users in India acknowledge that 5G will bring more possibilities, including more IoT appliances at home, higher resolution in graphics, and higher speed in download, a CMR survey shows.

    CMR surveyed nearly 1,200 smartphone users living in six major metropolitan areas in India and found out that 60% of the users value the chips carried by their phone more than the brand names.

    Among all, MediaTek's chips scored the widest recognition by smartphone users in India for its performance and Hyper Engine technology, while Qualcomm remains the industry leader and Apple the visionary.

    The younger generation of consumers in India generally expect to get the highest-quality user experience from what they could get with the same money. CMR's survey further points out that 5G will bring even better user experience as more people join. And once the pricing of 5G smartphone and 5G data plans fall to an affordable price level, more and more users will change to 5G network.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution Mobile + telecom Mobile devices Telecom service, infrastructure Wireless networking
    Tags
    5G India
    Related stories
    Sep 13
    MediaTek posts increased August revenue
    Sep 10
    Digitimes Research forum talks about trends in 5G industry
    Sep 7
    ASE steps up recruiting engineers for 5G, networking, automotive chips
    Sep 3
    MediaTek likely to post revenue decrease in 4Q21
    Aug 20
    MediaTek intros 6nm chips for 5G smartphones
    Aug 16
    Ennoconn to introduce strategic investment from MediaTek, VIA Technologies
    Aug 11
    MediaTek posts decreased July revenue
    Aug 5
    Views from Taiwan (8): MediaTek becomes largest supplier of handset APs to Samsung
    Related topics
    5G
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Internet trends
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Asia
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 8, 14:22
    GIGAIPC addressing industrial solutions solving smart manufacturing impacts to transform and develop the ability for the future
    Tuesday 7 September 2021
    The best power supply choices for blockchain industrial applications
    Monday 6 September 2021
    SINTRONES event addressing AIoT, fleet management solutions levering 5G technology
    Friday 3 September 2021
    MSI AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot verified by Texcell/France effectively inactivate new SARS-COV2 virus within seconds under research conditions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research forum talks about trends in 5G industry
    Apple to place orders for around 90 million units of iPhone 13 series for 2021
    Unisoc to see smartphone AP shipments hike in 2H21