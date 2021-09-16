Indian consumers have high hopes for 5G, CMR survey shows

Smartphone users in India acknowledge that 5G will bring more possibilities, including more IoT appliances at home, higher resolution in graphics, and higher speed in download, a CMR survey shows.

CMR surveyed nearly 1,200 smartphone users living in six major metropolitan areas in India and found out that 60% of the users value the chips carried by their phone more than the brand names.

Among all, MediaTek's chips scored the widest recognition by smartphone users in India for its performance and Hyper Engine technology, while Qualcomm remains the industry leader and Apple the visionary.

The younger generation of consumers in India generally expect to get the highest-quality user experience from what they could get with the same money. CMR's survey further points out that 5G will bring even better user experience as more people join. And once the pricing of 5G smartphone and 5G data plans fall to an affordable price level, more and more users will change to 5G network.