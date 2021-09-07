Tech firms switching from mobile payments to loan services in India

Tech companies in India are switching courses from mobile payment to financial services as the Indian authority imposes tight regulations over mobile payment services.

Google Pay has announced a partnership with local microfinance service provider Equitas Small Finance Bank to undertake one-year fixed deposits with an annual rate at 6.85%, according to Mashable. Google Pay is among the top-3 UPI services in India.

Xiaomi is also launching gold loans, credit line cards, and insurance services in India, according to Economic Times. Xiaomi has separated its financial services from the department of network services.

Facebook is piloting its small-business loans in India. Advertisers with Facebook in India are eligible to apply for loans ranging from INR500,000 to INR5 million (US$6,844-68,444) with rates between 17-20%, according to Bloomberg.

Google Pay and PhonePe are taking a hit from India's new rule that each service provider's UPI transactions are limited to maximum 30% of total transactions from all providers each quarter. Services with over 30% market share have to close registrations for new users.

PhonePe's parent company Walmart has submitted papers to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for approval to start a stock brokerage.

Boston Consulting Group projected that India's digital loan industry could grow to a total worth of US$1 trillion in 2024. Partner at Boston Consulting Group Saurabh Tripathi said loans incur higher profits than payment services.