中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Sep 7, 2021
    23:01
    mostly clear
    28°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Amiccom
    Sponsored
    PCB maker Apex posts sales drop in August
    41min ago
    GSEO posts record August revenue
    46min ago
    Yageo capacity utilization stays above 90%
    1h 25min ago
    More smartphone vendors to adopt vapor chambers for new models
    1h 38min ago
    OmniVision to cut back wafer starts at Taiwan foundries, say sources
    1h 43min ago
    Networking device makers see order visibility extended to 1H22
    1h 54min ago
    IC analyzer MA-tek sees orders for AI chips, 3rd-gem semiconductors ramp up
    1h 59min ago
    Adata expects DRAM spot prices to be stable in 4Q21
    2h 4min ago
    Kinsus to enjoy sales growth through 4Q21
    2h 5min ago
    LED driver IC firm Macroblock to embrace strong 2H21
    2h 5min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Tech firms switching from mobile payments to loan services in India
    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Tech companies in India are switching courses from mobile payment to financial services as the Indian authority imposes tight regulations over mobile payment services.

    Google Pay has announced a partnership with local microfinance service provider Equitas Small Finance Bank to undertake one-year fixed deposits with an annual rate at 6.85%, according to Mashable. Google Pay is among the top-3 UPI services in India.

    Xiaomi is also launching gold loans, credit line cards, and insurance services in India, according to Economic Times. Xiaomi has separated its financial services from the department of network services.

    Facebook is piloting its small-business loans in India. Advertisers with Facebook in India are eligible to apply for loans ranging from INR500,000 to INR5 million (US$6,844-68,444) with rates between 17-20%, according to Bloomberg.

    Google Pay and PhonePe are taking a hit from India's new rule that each service provider's UPI transactions are limited to maximum 30% of total transactions from all providers each quarter. Services with over 30% market share have to close registrations for new users.

    PhonePe's parent company Walmart has submitted papers to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for approval to start a stock brokerage.

    Boston Consulting Group projected that India's digital loan industry could grow to a total worth of US$1 trillion in 2024. Partner at Boston Consulting Group Saurabh Tripathi said loans incur higher profits than payment services.

    Categories
    IT + CE Mobile + telecom Mobile content, software Software, big data
    Tags
    India loan mobile
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Asia
    2021/ 9/14 Asia Venturing
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 7, 09:17
    The best power supply choices for blockchain industrial applications
    Monday 6 September 2021
    SINTRONES event addressing AIoT, fleet management solutions levering 5G technology
    Friday 3 September 2021
    MSI AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot verified by Texcell/France effectively inactivate new SARS-COV2 virus within seconds under research conditions
    Friday 3 September 2021
    DataVan to release industrial PC product line, filling gaps in company product roadmap
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Samsung, SK Hynix set to embrace brisk 2H21, says Digitimes Research
    Qualcomm remains high-end smartphone AP market leader
    China-based AI speech recognition algorithm companies to develop own chips, says Digitimes Research