    Taipei
    Sat, Sep 25, 2021
    Intel to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new fabs on September 24
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

    Intel is scheduled to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of two new fabs in Arizona on September 24. Company CEO Pat Gelsinger and local government officials will participate in the ceremony to mark what Intel claims is the largest private-sector investment in the history of Arizona.

    In March 2021, Intel announced a US$20 billion investment to build two new fabs on the company's Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Arizona, where its Fab 42 is located. Fab 42, which became fully operational in 2020, produces microprocessors using the company's 10nm manufacturing processes.

    The new fabs will support expanding requirements of Intel's products and provide committed capacity for foundry customers, the company disclosed.

    Intel said that with its IDM 2.0 strategy, Intel is committed to investing in manufacturing capacity to support the surging global demand for semiconductors.

    In addition, Intel announced that the US Department of Energy's (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has selected Intel's next-generation Xeon Scalable processors (Sapphire Rapids) to power the supercomputers used within NNSA's life extension program. NNSA's Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory awarded a subcontract to Dell Technologies to supply the Intel-powered computing systems that will be deployed at NNSA's Tri-Labs. Initial system deliveries are scheduled to begin in mid-2022 and continue through 2025.

