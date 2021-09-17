MediaTek keen on enriching design talent pool

MediaTek has expanded its recruitment scale in Taiwan, looking to hire an additional over 2,000 design engineers to support its business expansion goals.

Besides offering high pays to attract fresh job-seekers, MediaTek, for the first time ever, also offers high bonuses to poach professional designers from other companies, with those who register in October-December to work at the company to receive an early-registration bonus of NT$150,000 (US$5,415) to NT$250,000, depending on their seniority, according to industry sources.

The move is aimed at recruiting as many competent design engineers as possible to help MediaTek fulfill its aggressive goal of doubling its annual revenues within two years from the current level of slightly over US$10 billion, the sources said.

MediaTek has managed to secure strong capacity support from foundry partners since the third quarter of 2020, allowing it to gain significant ground in the terminal chips market in 2021 with monthly revenues growing sequentially in most of the year, the sources continued.

Design talent will fall short of demand in Taiwan in the medium- and long term, prompting MediaTek to take preemptive action to thicken its talent resources covering freshmen, middle generation, and even senior professionals, the sources said.

MediaTek has taken the lead to hire Taiwanese talents with almost equal pays for foreigners, and its peers in Taiwan will face rapidly rising pressure on retaining their design engineers, the sources continued.

It is expected that the average pay for design engineers in Taiwan will rise significantly in 2022, driven by MediaTek's attractive recruitment terms. Statistics compiled by the Taiwan Stock Exchange show that the average annual pay for non-managerial employees at MediaTek hit a high of NT$3.08 million in 2020, much higher than the industry average, the sources said.