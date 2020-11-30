Novatek driver ICs cut into iPad supply chain, say sources

Novatek Microelectronics reportedly has signed a deal with Apple that will allow the Taiwan-based IC maker to begin shipping its LCD driver ICs for iPad devices in the second half of 2021, according to industry sources.
