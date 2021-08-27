MA-tek, MSScorps enjoy robust demand from TSMC

Material Analysis Technology (MA-tek) and Material Science Service (MSScorps), two Taiwan-based IC analysis and inspection labs, have both enjoyed a ramp-up in demand for sub-7nm process manufacturing from TSMC, according to industry sources.

MSScorps has seen orders placed by TSMC surge for advanced node manufacturing, said the sources, adding that the pure-play foundry is MSScorps' second-largest client.

Specializing in materials analysis (MA) and failure analysis (FA), MSScorps has grown its customers to include not only foundries but also OSATs and fab toolmakers. The IC analysis lab expects its revenue to leap in the second half of this year and is also optimistic about its sales outlook for 2022.

MSScorps saw its cumulative 2021 revenue through July climb over 30% on year, with gross margin for the first half of the year reaching 35.47%. The company estimated its sales ratio between the first and second halves of 2021 at 30:70.

Fellow company MA-tek has seen clear order visibility through 2022, particularly in high-margin MA services. TSMC is reportedly among its major clients.

MA-tek expects to post a double-digit revenue increase in 2021, with profit set to see more impressive growth driven by a ramp-up in demand for MA services, as well as rising quotes for services that have experienced longer delivery times.