IC analyzer MA-tek sees robust orders for AI chips, 3rd-gen semiconductors

IC analysis and certification lab Material Analysis Technology (MA-tek) has enjoyed a strong influx of MA (materials analysis) and FA (failure analysis) orders for AI chips and third-generation semiconductors from foundries, fabless chipmakers and equipment suppliers, according to industry sources.

The company has reported its revenues for the first eight months of 2021 expanded 8.96% on year to NT$2.141 billion (US$77.39 million), due mainly to strong MA and FA order momentum for third-generation semiconductors and AI chips.

MA-tek said its 2021 revenues are expected to register a double-digit growth over 2020, and its profits for the year are likely to grow at a larger pace than revenues, mainly driven by higher gross margins for MA orders set to be fulfilled well into 2022.

Third-generation semiconductors are suitable for production of high-frequency, high-power and radiation-resistant components including 5G communication chips, micro power converters, and high-voltage power supply for vehicles, MA-tek said, stressing that such semiconductors require massive MA and FA services during the stages of epi-wafer growth, devices designing and wafer foundry.

Meanwhile, FA services are badly needed in sub-7nm foundry and packaging processes for AI chips, as such chips have to meet the requirements of low power consumption and high computing performance when applied to terminal devices, MA-tek said.

The company now adopts 3D X-ray microscopy to detect the defects in a packaged IC or PCB, which can be coupled with failure analysis process to help clients quickly find the exact cause of failure.