ASC 100: Thai Stanley Electric specializes in making auto bulbs, lighting

Headquartered in Muang, Thailand, Thai Stanley Electric Public Company was co-founded by The Sittipol 1919 Company (formerly Seng Nguan Hong (Sittipol) Company) and Japan's Stanley Electric.

Listed in 1991 in Thailand, the company's main source of income is manufacturing, importing, and distributing lightbulb and lighting for cars. It has four main categories of products: automotive bulb, motorcycle lighting, automotive lighting, and die and mold for cars.

Thai Stanley has an independent innovation center, mold factory, bulb factory, and lighting factory that help improve its product design and invest in new subsidiaries in Laos, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India for broader technology support.

Thai Stanley Electric revenue for the past four quarters (100 million USD) 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 Revenue 3.57 4.61 4.45 4.02 Gross profit 0.54 0.86 0.84 0.74 Operating profit 0.32 0.65 0.64 0.53 Net profit after tax 0.32 0.61 0.60 0.50

Source: Reuters Compiled by Digitimes August 2021