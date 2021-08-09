中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 11, 2021
    01:36
    mostly cloudy
    28°C
    Tech EV + Green Energy
    ASC 100: Thai Stanley Electric specializes in making auto bulbs, lighting
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Headquartered in Muang, Thailand, Thai Stanley Electric Public Company was co-founded by The Sittipol 1919 Company (formerly Seng Nguan Hong (Sittipol) Company) and Japan's Stanley Electric.

    Listed in 1991 in Thailand, the company's main source of income is manufacturing, importing, and distributing lightbulb and lighting for cars. It has four main categories of products: automotive bulb, motorcycle lighting, automotive lighting, and die and mold for cars.

    Thai Stanley has an independent innovation center, mold factory, bulb factory, and lighting factory that help improve its product design and invest in new subsidiaries in Laos, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India for broader technology support.

    Thai Stanley Electric revenue for the past four quarters (100 million USD)

    1Q21

    4Q20

    3Q20

    2Q20

    Revenue

    3.57

    4.61

    4.45

    4.02

    Gross profit

    0.54

    0.86

    0.84

    0.74

    Operating profit

    0.32

    0.65

    0.64

    0.53

    Net profit after tax

    0.32

    0.61

    0.60

    0.50

    Source: Reuters Compiled by Digitimes August 2021

    Categories
    Displays EV Green energy LED
    Tags
    automotive manufacturing Thailand
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Asia
    Asia
