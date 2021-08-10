ASC 100: Loxley goes from selling rice to making EVs

Loxley Public Company, established in 1939 in Bangkok by Yuk Long Lamsam and Andrew Beattie of WR Loxley Company of Hong Kong, initially exported agricultural products, including rice and timber, of Thailand and later began to distribute industrial products and advanced technology products.

Loxley has attracted many local and foreign business partners. By 1988, Loxley had begun to operate business in technology.

Now, Loxley has six departments: information technology, energy, Internet solutions, trade, services, and others. Its businesses include trade of computers, backup components for computers, and software; services of information technology systems; construction of solar power plants; and sales of consumer products.



Loxley also manufactures, assembles, and sells electric vehicle (EV).

Loxley revenue for the past four quarters (100 million USD) 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 Revenue 0.83 1.16 0.92 1.22 Gross profit 0.13 0.15 (0.0009) 0.10 Operating profit 0.01 0.007 (0.11) (0.003) Net profit after tax 0.09 0.05 (0.08) 0.006

Source: Reuters, Compiled by Digitimes August 2021