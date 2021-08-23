中文網
    India's largest battery cells producer Exide Industries sees recovery in overseas demand
    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    India's largest lead-acid battery manufacturer Exide Industries is seeing recovery in the overseas market for FY2021 (from April 2020 to March 2021) due to COVID, according to Hindu BusinessLine.

    Although facing temporary headwinds in its local market due to COVID, Exide is seeing growing demand from overseas, with overseas revenue jumping 26% to over INR100 billion (US$1.35 billion) in the same period of time, as industrial demand from South Africa and the US recovers.

    Overseas revenue accounts for nearly 8% of Exide's total revenue.

    Exide Industries is based in Kolkata, India, and mainly produces lead-acid batteries and other battery cells that are used in cars, solar power systems, uninterruptible power supply systems (UPS), power machinery, and power plants. Exide produces up to 8 million car and scooter cells every year.

    Rising raw material price flags another challenge for Exide, according to Elara Capital. Exide's solar power business also faces rising solar module prices that could reduce power plants' willingness to build solar power systems, according to Hindu BusinessLine.

    However, Exide sees more opportunities than challenges in the future, for example, UPS system business is expected to grow substantially; the solar power business has received a lot of orders; the Indian government's buy-local policy is also helping the business grow.

    Elara Capital projects a rapid recovery for the car cell market as vaccines roll out. IDI Capital also projects a bigger growth for Exide for FY2022.

    In the long term, competition in the car battery market still holds pressure for Exide. Hindu BusinessLine cited knowledgeable sources as saying that Reliance New Energy Solar has invested US$50 million to build larger cell factories with storage provided by Ambri.

    Given that there's no large lithium battery factory in India, Reliance and Ambri will be Exide's biggest competitors.

    Exide revenues, 2Q20-2Q21 (US$m)

    Source: Bloomberg Complied by DIGITIMES August 2021

