India to produce third most solar energy after China and US by 2023

India will become the third largest solar power market at 85,068MW by 2023 as prime minister Narendra Modi has set a series of ambitious goals of increasing renewable energy capacity, according to BloombergNEF (BNEF). However, the fate of India's solar industry is tied with its industrial supply chain.

When Modi took office, his goal was to increase 100GW in solar energy by 2022. Such an ambition led to an explosive growth of solar imports. In response, Modi restricted solar imports to protect the local solar power industry.

Did India raise expectations too high?

Although solar power was still far behind the goal with an increase of a mere 42GW as of June 2021, India showing its determination and optimism announced its next goal of increasing 280GW in installed capacity of solar energy by 2030.

Modi's goals might sound over-reaching, but India's solar installation capacity is growing at its fastest pace possible. According to India Central Electricity Authority (CEA)'s data, India's solar power capacity (38,794MW) has exceeded wind power capacity (38,683MW) as of January 2021 to become the biggest source of renewable energy in India.

Official data show that by June 2021, renewable energy represents over 25% of India's total electricity outputs and solar power accounts for 43.7% of India's renewable energy output.

BNEF projects that India will have the third-highest solar power installation capacity in the world by 2023 with a total of 85,068MW. India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) indicated that India's solar energy market could reach 750GW, seven times as high as wind energy.

Government interference

India's long-term dependence on imported fossil fuels is another reason why the government is keen on promoting solar power. As the country strives to expand its manufacturing sector and both population and average income grow, demand for electricity skyrockets. Not having enough domestic supply to meet such high demand could jeopardize India in terms of both national defense and economy.

Therefore, India puts up tax barriers and solar imports have been on decline since 2018. Solar imports will be taxed no matter its country of origin starting in April 2022.

On the production side, India's production-linked incentive scheme for high-efficiency solar PV module amounting to INR45 billion (US$600 million) has driven local suppliers to invest more in building the supply chain. Before the winners for the scheme were even announced, some suppliers on the solar equipment whitelist (known as ALMM) had taken early actions.

Premier Energies plans to invest INR1.2 billion to raise production; Vikaram Solar has the highest capacity in India with its new factories; Adani Group has geared up to be the largest renewable energy enterprise in the world by 2030.

Reliance Industries is also investing a total of US$10 billion to develop its renewable energy business and build solar giga factories. NTPC, Tata Power and JSW Energy all have plans to help renewable energy grow in India as well.

Rising material prices

The biggest impediment to India's solar industry, however, lies in India's low feed-in tariffs for solar power. The incentive is so low that electricity distributors feel no pressure at all to start building infrastructures. So far only 50% of the infrastructure bids have started construction.

At the same time, rising solar panel and component prices have stopped construction of solar power plants from starting.