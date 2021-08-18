中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 19, 2021
    Tech EV + Green Energy
    China new energy car output, sales in July hike on year
    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    China-based makers produced 284,000 new energy vehicles and sold 271,000 units in July 2021, soaring 170% and 160% respectively on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

    The output consisted of 232,000 electric vehicles (EVs) and 52,000 PHEVs (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles), growing 180% and 150% respectively on year, CAAM said. The sales consisted of 220,000 EVs and 50,000 PHEVs, respectively rising 170% and 160% on year.

    During January-July, 1.504 million new energy vehicles were produced and 1.478 million units were sold, each increasing two times on year, CAAM indicated. The former consisted of 1.260 million EVs and 244,000 PHEVs, respectively growing 2.2 times and 110% on year, while the latter consisted of 1.227 million EVs and 251,000 PHEVs, respectively rising 2.2 times and 130% on year.

    In addition, 664 fuel cell vehicles were produced and 675 units sold in the 7-month period, growing 48.5% and 47.7% respectively on year.

