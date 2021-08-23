European carmakers plan to go all-electric after 2025

The EU has proposed plans with different timeframes to reduce carbon emissions and to strengthen economic resilience against natural disasters. Germany, for instance, aims to reduce total greenhouse gas emissions by 55-56% by 2030 compared to 1990. The energy sector is responsible for 61-62% of the reduction, the construction sector for 66-67%, and the transportation sector for 40-42%. Such policies lay a huge impact on Germany's economic lifeline – the automobile industry.

Back in 2009, the largest economy of the EU has put forward National Electromobility Development Plan to promote its EV industry, aiming to have five million EVs on the road by 2030. However, the plan was delayed as it came around the time of the Global Financial Crisis in 2008 and the European debt crisis in 2011.

Much later in 2019, the EU Commission's European Green Deal involves serial actions to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, including building one million public chargers and gas stations and increasing the number of zero-emission and low-emission cars by 13 million. The next year, EU's COVID stimulus Next Generation EU highlights the acceleration of car electrification and a ramp-up plan to build more charging infrastructures. In July 2021, the EU Commission announced they are phasing out ICE cars by 2035.

Audi CEO Markus Duesmann has indicated that Audi might soon stop producing internal combustion engines to keep up with EU standards and they plan to launch 20 new EV models by 2025.

Mercedes COO Markus Schafer said the car industry is investing less in ICE engines and more in EVs. Mercedes plans to invest over EUR40 billion (US$46.7 billion) in EV innovation between 2022 and 2030 and only make pure EVs after 2025.

Mercedes plans to launch a new model that can run more than 1,000 kilometers of range in 2022. By 2025, the carmaker will have at least three different floorboards designed for pure EVs. Future models of S class and C class will probably be electric only. Mercedes' acquisition of motor technology company YASA is another step towards the EV era.

Given that over 95% of EV cells are manufactured in China, European countries are doing everything they can to develop their EV batteries and formed an alliance with carmakers and suppliers such as Northvolt, Saft, and Umicore, to develop battery material, battery core, and battery recycling technology. Volkswagen has announced in July that it's building a new manufacturing facility for pure EV battery cells in Northern Germany, in collaboration with Chinese large battery maker Guoxuan High-Tech.