中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 20, 2021
    12:28
    partly cloudy
    33°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Amkor: Empowering RF front end cellular innovations with DSMBGA
    22min ago
    MediaTek intros 6nm chips for 5G smartphones
    37min ago
    Intel unveils new chip architectures; expands partnership with TSMC
    52min ago
    BOE Technology, Visionox Technology expanding OLED panel capacities
    1h 7min ago
    E Ink Holdings to expand production capacity for e-paper materials
    1h 50min ago
    IT industry outlook (5): TSMC under the microscope
    4h 10min ago
    MLCC firm Holy Stone sees clear order visibility through year-end
    Aug 19, 22:11
    Yageo to cut chip resistor prices by 10-15%
    Aug 19, 22:08
    Prices of 4G mobile chips to rise in 2H21
    Aug 19, 22:01
    New iPad shipments to reach as high as 60 million units in 2021
    Aug 19, 21:32
    DRAM contract prices likely to drop 5-10% in 4Q21, says Team Group
    Aug 19, 21:31
    Taiwan handset sales start picking up
    Aug 19, 21:31
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy
    Automobile supply chain in Asia disrupted by Delta variant
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    The pandemic and undersupply of materials have disrupted the car supply chain in Asia, according to VIR, as some Asian countries are seeing a high infection rate of the Delta variant.

    The resurgence of the pandemic leading to undersupply of materials has forced Honda, Toyota, and Suzuki to halt production in China. Honda's three factories in Wuhan, China have shut down indefinitely.

    According to Goldman Sachs, the global automobile industry is expected to shrink by US$20 billion in operating profits in 2021 due to tepid sales growth caused by a shortage of semiconductors.

    This month, Toyota stopped three assembly lines in Japan for a number of days due to a disrupted supply chain in Vietnam by the Delta variant, bringing Toyota's reduction of cars produced to 8,000. Toyota's three major assembly factories in Thailand also shut down. In normal times, these three factories can produce a total of 750,000 passenger cars and commercial cars every year.

    Toyota has released a statement regarding the pandemic, shortage of chips, and the rising price of materials, saying the circumstances are still unpredictable.

    Ford and General Motors are no exception. Unable to ensure sufficient chip supply, GM has reduced production in May by 278,000 cars; Ford had to slash production by half in the second quarter.

    Car distributors in Vietnam bear a pessimistic outlook for sales in August, following sluggish sales in July. Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)'s chief representative in Ho Chi Minh City Hirai Shinji was cited as saying that it's tough for their workers having to stay overnight at the manufacturing sites.

    Although some workers are prepared for what's to come, some workers have to stay home to look after their families. Even with a certain number of workers on-site, production is still too low to meet demand. However, it's better than nothing.

    Categories
    Alternative energy EV Green energy
    Tags
    Asia China Japan manufacturing supply chain Thailand Vietnam
    Related stories
    Aug 17
    Small IC shortage disrupting PC supply
    Aug 13
    IC shortage to remain challenging in 2022, says ASE
    Aug 12
    Highlights of the day: Automotive chip shortage unlikely to fully ease till 2H22
    Aug 12
    SerComm impacted by component shortage despite robust demand
    Jun 3
    Passive component vendors may see production in Malaysia disrupted
    May 26
    Server ODMs see shipments disrupted by chip shortages
    May 19
    Highlights of the day: Server production not to be disrupted by COVID
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Asia
    Limited-time offer for news access and Asia supply chain 100
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 12, 15:04
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Monday 2 August 2021
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Samsung unlikely to move 3nm GAA process to volume production until 2023
    India EV supply chain may benefit from Taiwan suppliers
    Taiwan large-size panel shipments to grow slightly in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research