    Tech Chips + Components
    Highlights of the day: Automotive chip shortage unlikely to fully ease till 2H22
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Car chip supply has improved thanks to more support from foundry houses. But automotive chip shortage will still last for some time. Notebook ODMs may have reported significant results for the second quarter, but their component suppliers' profits have been dented by rising material costs. Asustek sees strong order visibility, but its PC shipments will lag behind demand due to component shortages.

    Automotive IC supply remains tight: The shortage of automotive ICs has started easing, but is unlikely to be fully relieved until the second half of 2022, according to industry sources.

    Notebook component suppliers post disappointing 2Q21 results: Unlike foundries and downstream device assemblers who have reported impressive sales and profits for the second quarter, notebook component suppliers had disappointing results for the period.

    Asustek PC supply continues lagging behind demand: Asustek Computer continues to see its PC supply fall short of demand with clear order visibility through the end of this year, according to company co-CEO SY Hsu.

