中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 4, 2021
    12:56
    cloudy
    31°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Foundry quotes for mature processes to rise through 1Q22
    10min ago
    ABF substrate makers gain orders through 2023 and beyond
    11min ago
    Unisoc raises smartphone chip prices
    11min ago
    Testing houses to see strong 1Q22
    Aug 3, 21:53
    LED driver IC prices to rise in 2H21
    Aug 3, 21:45
    Taiwan backend houses gearing up for robust mature-node chip demand
    Aug 3, 21:26
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy
    Retired EV batteries might be a solution for insufficient charging facilities
    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    The deployment of EV power charging facilities in Taiwan is not yet sufficient for the fast-growing electric vehicles (EVs) demand. Kim Tsai, chairman for the Taiwan E-intelligent Vehicle & Green Energy Tech Association (TEGA) and also chairman for Mobiletron Electronics and RAC Electric Vehicles suggests a solution of reusing retired EV power batteries in energy storage systems to make up smart power grids for EV power charging in residential communities.

    Automakers around the world are predicted to invest a total of US$330 billion in developing new EV models over the next five years, Tsai cited market studies as indicating. The growing use of EVs will lead to a growing demand for power charging facilities and supporting power supply grids, Tsai noted.

    Particularly in Taiwan, the establishment of EV power charging facilities in residential buildings or communities is likely to raise residents' concern about the safety of such facilities and power charging behavior as well as the problems in laying conduits, availability of power supply, and sharing of incurred cost, Tsai indicated.

    Of the retired EV power batteries, about 70% of their energy capacities still remain and can be used in energy storage systems to avoid disposal problems, Tsai said.

    TEGA is now in discussion with Japan-based power supply companies about how to introduce retired EV power batteries to smart power grids featuring energy storage, smart use of energy, and energy-saving, Tsai noted.

    chairman Kim Tsai for the Taiwan E-intelligent Vehicle & Green Energy Tech Association

    chairman Kim Tsai for the Taiwan E-intelligent Vehicle & Green Energy Tech Association
    Photo: Digitimes file

    Categories
    Alternative energy EV Green energy
    Tags
    chairman infrastructure power supply
    Related stories
    Apr 16
    Mobiletron expects electric bus revenue proportion to reach 30% in 2021
    Apr 6
    Taiwan promoting electric buses in public transport
    Feb 22
    Taiwan boosting development of electric public buses
    Feb 8
    Taiwan makers stand chance in global electric bus market
    Jan 15
    Taiwan electric bus makers look to overseas markets
    Nov 13, 2019
    Sumitomo invests in RAC Electric Vehicles
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Global notebook shipments to see slight growth in 3Q21
    China smartphone AP shipments to grow 7% in 3Q21
    Taiwan TV shipments to pick up sequentially in 2Q21 thanks to improved component procurement