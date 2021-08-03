Retired EV batteries might be a solution for insufficient charging facilities

The deployment of EV power charging facilities in Taiwan is not yet sufficient for the fast-growing electric vehicles (EVs) demand. Kim Tsai, chairman for the Taiwan E-intelligent Vehicle & Green Energy Tech Association (TEGA) and also chairman for Mobiletron Electronics and RAC Electric Vehicles suggests a solution of reusing retired EV power batteries in energy storage systems to make up smart power grids for EV power charging in residential communities.

Automakers around the world are predicted to invest a total of US$330 billion in developing new EV models over the next five years, Tsai cited market studies as indicating. The growing use of EVs will lead to a growing demand for power charging facilities and supporting power supply grids, Tsai noted.

Particularly in Taiwan, the establishment of EV power charging facilities in residential buildings or communities is likely to raise residents' concern about the safety of such facilities and power charging behavior as well as the problems in laying conduits, availability of power supply, and sharing of incurred cost, Tsai indicated.

Of the retired EV power batteries, about 70% of their energy capacities still remain and can be used in energy storage systems to avoid disposal problems, Tsai said.

TEGA is now in discussion with Japan-based power supply companies about how to introduce retired EV power batteries to smart power grids featuring energy storage, smart use of energy, and energy-saving, Tsai noted.

chairman Kim Tsai for the Taiwan E-intelligent Vehicle & Green Energy Tech Association

Photo: Digitimes file