    Wed, Jan 5, 2022
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    EVOasis sets up EV charging station with rooftop PV system in Taiwan

    Louise Lu, Miaoli; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Electric vehicle (EV) power charging solution provider EVOasis has set up a power charging station with a rooftop PV system in Taiwan, with the PV system supplying 30-50% of needed electricity, according to the company.

    The PV system can meet over 50% of power demand at noon on sunny days, EVOasis said. In order to maximize use of PV-generated electricity, EVOasis said it plans to set up an energy storage system with installation capacity of 30KW at the station, with the system to be equipped with an in-house-developed energy management system.

    Through its parent company Solar Garden, a EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) undertaker for PV power generation projects, and cooperation with owners of PV power-generating facilities, EVOasis has purchased green energy for use at its power charging stations elsewhere around Taiwan. By virtue of own PV-generated electricity and purchased green energy, EVOasis said it aims to completely rely on green energy for all of its power charging stations by 2030.

    EVOasis has been in cooperation with Audi Taiwan to promote cross-platform EV power charging services. Audi Taiwan will test operational compatibility of EVOasis' power charging platform with another platform developed by Noodoe EV in a bid to provide EV users with cross-specification charging services in eastern Taiwan in early 2022, EVOasis noted, adding it will add 25 power charging stations in Taiwan in 2022.

    EVOasis-developed EV power charging station with a rooftop PV system

    EVOasis-developed EV power charging station with a rooftop PV system
    Photo: Company

    Categories
    Alternative energy EV + green energy Solar
    Tags
    battery EV power charging green energy PV PV system Taiwan
