Delta Electronics works with gas stations to set up EV charging network

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Delta Electronics has announced a deal with North-Star Petroleum to install electric vehicle (EV) charging piles at the latter's 57 gas stations around Taiwan, with operation to kick off by year-end 2021.

The power supply and energy management solution provider said it will provide AC/DC power charging piles and management systems. Delta will also provide a mobile app for EV drivers to search for charging stations and monitor charging conditions.

The charging piles include 7-22kW AC models and 25-350kW DC fast-charging ones, Delta indicated, adding 200kW and 100kW DC fast-charging piles can add 160km and 80km, respectively, in running distance for a 10-minute charge.

Delta said it has been shipping EV charging piles for over 10 years, and has key technologies to develop and produce modules, systems and related software for vertical integration into charging piles.

Delta in 2020 cooperated with Japan-based Idemitsu Kosan to set up an EV charging station in Yokohama, with the station already coming into operation. Delta has helped operators of EV charging stations in the US, Europe and Southeast Asia establish fast-charging networks.

North-Star belongs to SanDi Properties Group which operates parking facilities, highway rest areas, recreational centers and hotels, and North-Star also plans to set up charging stations at such locations. North-Star aims to deploy 400 fast-charging piles and set up 200 charging stations around Taiwan by 2025.