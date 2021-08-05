Tata is leading India's EV market

Tata Motors' EV model Nexon EV sold 26 million cars in 2020 in India, two times more than MG Motors' ZS, according to RushLane.

The sales number shows that Tata Motors has employed a successful strategy in the EV business, surpassing long-time competitor Mahindra & Mahindra, whose EV model e-Verito only sold 9 cars in 2020.

Nexon EV is 15% more expensive than its gasoline-powered version Nexon; 29% more than diesel-powered Nexon. The premium is within the acceptable range for customers, according to Economic Times.

Tata has created Tata UniEVerse -- to provide car charging by Tata Power or Tata Motors, and battery manufacturing and recycling by Tata Chemicals.

Mahindra & Mahindra who has spent ten years developing its EV business is launching new EV models eKUV100 and eXUV300 in 2022. eKUV100 will cost Rs$826,000 (US$11,125.67), lower than Nexon EV and MG ZS.