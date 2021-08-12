中文網
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 13, 2021
    14:24
    partly cloudy
    33°C
    Tata to foray into electronics, semiconductor manufacturing
    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    India's Tata Group is investing in manufacturing electronics and semiconductors as the global supply chain extends to India, according to Economic Times and Hindu BusinessLine. The advcanced technology manufacturing industry is worth about US$1 trillion.

    Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran was cited as saying India is becoming a major manufacturing base amid the pandemic and geopolitical tensions. The global supply chain wants to be less dependent on China, and Tata is venturing into electronics and 5G device manufacturing and plans to start semiconductor fabricating, probing, and packaging over the medium term.

    Following the Indian government's policy to make India a self-sufficient country, Tata is reportedly looking to manufacture mobile phones and components through its subsidiaries and has acquired 43.35% of Internet equipment maker Tejas' shares. Tejas is one of the recipients of India's production-linked incentive subsidy (PLI) for network device.

    According to BusinessLine, a Tata Sons spokesperson said Tata Electronics has built manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Tamil Nadu state. India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) has suggested subsidy candidates start with mature process node that requires lower capital investment or the "ATMP" - assembly, testing, marking, and packaging.

