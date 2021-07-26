中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, Jul 27, 2021
    India-based Reliance Industries prepares for local PV modules production
    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    India-based Reliance Industries to step into domestic production of PV modules

    Reliance Industries, the largest India-based business group, is in preparation for the production of PV modules in India, according to industry sources.

    India's Ministry of New & Renewable Energy has released PLI (Product Linked Incentive) Scheme with a 5-year subsidization budget of INR450 billion (US$603 million) to specifically boost production of high-efficiency PV modules in India, the sources said. The demand for PV power generation in India keeps growing, but the supply of solar cells and PV modules has so far mostly relied on imports, the sources noted.

    While Reliance has signaled its intention to compete for PLI subsidization, the government-owned coal producer Coal India and India-based renewable energy developer ReNew Power are likely to join the competition, the sources cited, according to the reporting of Bloomberg and Business Standard.

    Reliance, at its 2021 shareholder general meeting in late June, announced its commitment to the investment of US$10 billion to develop renewable energy, including four factories with GW-level annual production capacities for the production of solar cells and PV modules, energy storage systems, hydrogen energy, fuel cell batteries respectively, the sources noted.

    For the production of solar cells and PV modules, in particular, Reliance has set up a subsidiary, Reliance New Energy Solar, the sources said. In addition, Reliance is reported to possibly acquire Norway-based PV module maker REC.

    According to India-based renewable energy consulting firm Mercom Communications India, the country's installed power capacity from renewable sources (including large hydro) accounted for about 134.7GW, up from about 125.5GW, in the first quarter of 2020. Solar installations accounted for about 27.2% of the overall renewable capacity.

    The India government aims at a cumulative installed capacity of 450GW for renewable energy in 2030, with over 60% of which come from PV power generation. Based on the goal, it is necessary to add a PV power-generating installation capacity of 26GWp each year from 2022 to 2030.

