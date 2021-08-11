中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 12, 2021
    11:13
    partly cloudy
    30°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Zheng Ding, Flexium starting volume FPCB shipments for new iPhones
    1h 58min ago
    PCB maker GCE sees order visibility extended
    Aug 11, 22:15
    Taiwan large-size panel shipments to grow slightly in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Aug 11, 22:10
    Ennostar to hike capacity for mini LED chips
    Aug 11, 22:06
    Taiwan analog IC suppliers may gain shifted orders from US
    Aug 11, 21:59
    DRAM prices unlikely to collapse in 2022, says Apacer president
    Aug 11, 21:51
    Notebook component suppliers post disappointing 2Q21 results
    Aug 11, 21:44
    Asustek sees PC supply continue lagging demand
    Aug 11, 21:33
    Sercomm seeing orders swell
    Aug 11, 21:25
    Automotive IC supply remains tight
    Aug 11, 21:24
    Pegatron expects 3Q21 shipments for notebooks to increase 15-20%
    Aug 11, 21:24
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Samsung intros 5nm processor for wearables
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Samsung Electronics has announced its new wearable processor, the Exynos W920. The new processor integrates an LTE modem, and is built with an advanced 5nm extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node.

    The Exynos W920 packs two Arm Cortex-A55 cores and an Arm Mali-G68 GPU that boasts improved CPU performance around 20% and 10 times better graphics performance than its predecessor, according to the vendor. With upgraded cores and improved performance, the Exynos W920 enables faster application launches and more interactive 3D graphical user interface (GUI) on a device's qHD (960×540) display, Samsung said.

    The Exynos W920 is made using fan-out panel level packaging (FO-PLP). The technology incorporates the Exynos W920, power management IC, LPDDR4 and embedded multimedia card (eMMC) in the same package using system-in-package-embedded package-on-package (SiP-ePoP) configuration. The processor's compact size allows smartwatches to house larger batteries or don sleeker designs, the company indicated.

    Always-on-display (AOD) for wearables, especially for smartwatches, is a widely adopted feature as it makes it effortless to take a quick look at the time, notifications, missed calls and more without the need to wake the watch up from sleep mode. Rather than powering up the main CPU, the W920 activates a dedicated low-power display processor, the Cortex-M55, reducing display power consumption under AOD mode compared to its previous Exynos model, Samsung said.

    The Exynos W920 is embedded with a 4G LTE Cat.4 modem as well as a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) L1 for tracking speed, distance and elevation during outdoor activities, the company indicated.

    The Exynos W920 supports a new unified wearable platform Samsung built jointly with Google, and will be first applied to the upcoming Galaxy Watch model, according to Samsung.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution IC manufacturing IT + CE PC, CE
    Tags
    ARM CPU eMMC EUV Galaxy GPU low-power LTE modem multimedia packaging processor Samsung Samsung Electronics wearable
    Related stories
    Aug 4
    Foundry quotes for mature processes to rise through 1Q22
    Jun 7
    Samsung to see non-memory chip sales boom in 2021
    May 21
    New Qualcomm 5G SoC built using TSMC 6nm process
    May 14
    Samsung to boost logic chip investment to KRW171 trillion by 2030
    Aug 24
    Samsung stepping up efforts for advanced chip packaging
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Key components
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    IC shortages to continue impacting 3Q21 server shipments, says Digitimes Research
    Global tablet shipments slip in 2Q21, but to grow 30% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    China smartphone shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research