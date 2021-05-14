Samsung to boost logic chip investment to KRW171 trillion by 2030

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Samsung Electronics has announced plans to invest a total of KRW171 trillion (US$151 billion) in its system LSI and foundry businesses through 2030, an increase of KRW38 trillion from the KRW133 trillion targeted previously.

Samsung said it will be expanding its foundry business to "help fuel entire new industries built on next-generation technologies like AI, 5G and autonomous driving." The company also disclosed it had kicked off construction of a new production line in Pyeongtaek, Korea, scheduled for completion in the second half of 2022.

Dubbed P3, the facility will produce 14nm DRAM and 5nm logic semiconductors, both based on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology, Samsung noted.

Samsung reiterated its goal of becoming the world leader in logic chips by 2030.

"The entire semiconductor industry is facing a watershed moment and now is the time to chart out a plan for long-term strategy and investment," said Kinam Kim, vice chairman and head of device solutions for Samsung. "For the memory business, where Samsung has maintained its undisputed leadership position, the company will continue to make preemptive investments to lead the industry."