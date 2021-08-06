Highlights of the day: Foxconn eyeing automotive ICs

Foxconn has just signed an agreement to buy Macronix's 6-inch wafer fab, which is expected to pave the way for the EMS giant to embrace an automotive power IC boom. TSMC has been less aggressive tghan other foundries in rasing prices, but it has notified clients its 12-inch fab service for LCD driver ICs will go up 15-20% in quotes starting this month. Demand for servers has been strong, but shipment growth has been undermined by component shortages, according to Digitimes Research.

Foxconn gears up for automotive power IC boom: Foxconn (Hon Hai) Technology Group, through its NT$2.52 billion (US$90.67 million) acquisition of Macronix International's 6-inch wafer fab and equipment, will be able to meet a market boom for automotive power ICs such as SiC MOSFET chips while further consolidating its presence in the semiconductor and EV sectors, according to industry sources.

TSMC raises 12-inch foundry quotes for LCD driver ICs: TSMC has notified customers about 15-20% price hikes for its 12-inch wafer fabrication services for vendors of LCD driver ICs starting August, which in turn will prompt the vendors to raise chips quotes for terminal clients, according to industry sources.

Global 2Q21 server shipment growth constrained by chip shortage: Global server shipments grew only 9.2% sequentially in the second quarter of 2021, weaker than Digitimes Research's estimation of 14% growth made in April, due to shortages of components and ICs.