中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 6, 2021
    06:09
    mostly cloudy
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Global OEM TV shipments surge 16.5% in 1H21
    8h 56min ago
    Foxconn gears up for automotive power IC boom
    9h 22min ago
    Acer says customer orders remain brisk
    9h 46min ago
    Global 2Q21 server shipment growth constrained by chip shortage
    9h 49min ago
    Winbond sees fab capacity fully utilized through year-end
    9h 57min ago
    TSMC raises 12-inch foundry quotes for LCD driver IC
    10h 17min ago
    Wistron steps up investment in Vietnam
    10h 30min ago
    Compeq optimistic about 2H21
    10h 30min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Highlights of the day: Foxconn buys 6-inch fab from Macronix
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Macronix and Foxconn have signed an agreement for the memory maker to sell a 6-inch wafer fab to the EMS giant, enhancing the latter's development in the semiconductor sector. TSMC has raised its sub-7nm shipment outlook for 2021 and 2022, with prospects of Qualcomm and Nvidia placing major orders. Component shortages are improving, fueling optimism at Pegatron about its business in second-half 2021.

    Macronix and Foxconn sign pact for 6-inch wafer fab transaction: Macronix International, a vendor of non-volatile memory (NVM), and EMS provier Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) have announced the signing of an agreement for the former to sell a 6-inch wafer fab and equipment at the Hsinchu Science Park (HSP) to the latter for NT$2.52 billion (US$90.67 million).

    TSMC to land sub-7nm chip orders from Qualcomm, Nvidia: TSMC is expected to grab major sub-7nm chip orders from Qualcomm and Nvidia in 2022, according to industry sources.

    Pegatron upbeat about 2H21 as components crunch on track to ease: Device assembler Pegatron has expressed optimism about its consolidated sales outlook for the second half of 2021, as the ongoing shortage of upstream chips and components is expected to increasingly improve along with suppliers ramping up production.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution IC manufacturing ICT manufacturing IT + CE Memory chips
    Tags
    6-inch editorial fab Foxconn Macronix
    Companies
    Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) Macronix International Company
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Opinions
    Opinions
    Asia Venturing, 5PM Aug. 9 SF
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    China smartphone vendors see combined shipments fall in 2Q21
    Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to slip in 3Q21
    China smartphone AP shipments to grow 7% in 3Q21