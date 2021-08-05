Highlights of the day: Foxconn buys 6-inch fab from Macronix

Macronix and Foxconn have signed an agreement for the memory maker to sell a 6-inch wafer fab to the EMS giant, enhancing the latter's development in the semiconductor sector. TSMC has raised its sub-7nm shipment outlook for 2021 and 2022, with prospects of Qualcomm and Nvidia placing major orders. Component shortages are improving, fueling optimism at Pegatron about its business in second-half 2021.

Macronix and Foxconn sign pact for 6-inch wafer fab transaction: Macronix International, a vendor of non-volatile memory (NVM), and EMS provier Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) have announced the signing of an agreement for the former to sell a 6-inch wafer fab and equipment at the Hsinchu Science Park (HSP) to the latter for NT$2.52 billion (US$90.67 million).

TSMC to land sub-7nm chip orders from Qualcomm, Nvidia: TSMC is expected to grab major sub-7nm chip orders from Qualcomm and Nvidia in 2022, according to industry sources.

Pegatron upbeat about 2H21 as components crunch on track to ease: Device assembler Pegatron has expressed optimism about its consolidated sales outlook for the second half of 2021, as the ongoing shortage of upstream chips and components is expected to increasingly improve along with suppliers ramping up production.