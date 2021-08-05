中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 6, 2021
    06:09
    mostly cloudy
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Global OEM TV shipments surge 16.5% in 1H21
    8h 56min ago
    Foxconn gears up for automotive power IC boom
    9h 22min ago
    Acer says customer orders remain brisk
    9h 46min ago
    Global 2Q21 server shipment growth constrained by chip shortage
    9h 49min ago
    Winbond sees fab capacity fully utilized through year-end
    9h 57min ago
    TSMC raises 12-inch foundry quotes for LCD driver IC
    10h 17min ago
    Wistron steps up investment in Vietnam
    10h 30min ago
    Compeq optimistic about 2H21
    10h 30min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Macronix and Foxconn sign pact for 6-inch wafer fab transaction
    Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Macronix International, a vendor of non-volatile memory (NVM), and EMS provier Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) have announced the signing of an agreement for the former to sell a 6-inch wafer fab and equipment at the Hsinchu Science Park (HSP) to the latter for NT$2.52 billion (US$90.67 million).

    The transaction is expected to be closed by the end of 2021.

    The agreement was signed by Macronix president Chih-Yuan Lu and Bob Wei-Ming Chen, president of Foxconn Semiconductor Business Group (S Business Group), witnessed by Miin Wu, chairman and CEO of Macronix, and Young-way Liu, chairman and CEO of Foxconn.

    "The acquisition of the 6-inch wafer fab in Hsinchu Science Park officially signals Foxconn's entry into the manufacture and development of wide band gap semiconductors, especially SiC, paving the way for a long-term commitment to semiconductor development. The manufacturing of SiC is in line with Foxconn's 3+3 strategy (EV, digital health, robotics, plus AI, semiconductor, advanced communication). SiC MOSFET is an important device for EV, while EV occupies the No.1 position in Foxconn's 3+3 strategy. The 6-inch wafer fab will function as S Business Group's headquarters in Hsinchu, the world famous semiconductor cluster, enabling closer partnership with the semiconductor companies based in the Hsinchu Science Park," said Liu.

    "To enhance advanced technology and global competitiveness, Macronix will focus on 12-inch wafer business, especially R&D and manufacturing of the advanced 3D NAND Flash and NOR Flash products after capacity expansion. Macronix is pleased to see the subject 6-inch wafer fab continue to make its contribution to Taiwan as Foxconn commits to have the fab be used as an important base for Foxconn to reinforce its semiconductor development plan and to meet the demand of electric vehicles. Considering that Macronix is advancing to take the lead in the global automotive electronics market, a closer collaboration between Macronix and Foxconn in the near future may be anticipated," said Wu.

    In addition to manufacturing SiC Power MOSFET, Foxconn confirmed that it will also manufacture silicon wafer products, such as MEMS, in order to achieve Foxconn's strategic goals on development of semiconductors industry, EVs and digital health.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC manufacturing ICT manufacturing IT + CE Memory chips
    Tags
    6-inch 6-inch wafer fab Foxconn Macronix wafer wafer fab
    Companies
    Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) Macronix International Company
    Related stories
    Jul 28
    Macronix to expand 12-inch fab capacity
    Jun 24
    Foxconn plowing deeper into semiconductor and EV
    Jun 16
    Macronix soon to close sale of 6-inch plant
    Apr 20
    Foxconn reportedly eyeing Macronix 6-inch fab
    Mar 11
    Japan fab toolmaker eyeing Macronix 6-inch fab for acquisition
    Dec 10
    Foxconn eyeing stake in Silterra
    Asia Venturing, 5PM Aug. 9 SF
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    China smartphone vendors see combined shipments fall in 2Q21
    Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to slip in 3Q21
    China smartphone AP shipments to grow 7% in 3Q21