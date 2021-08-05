Macronix and Foxconn sign pact for 6-inch wafer fab transaction

Macronix International, a vendor of non-volatile memory (NVM), and EMS provier Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) have announced the signing of an agreement for the former to sell a 6-inch wafer fab and equipment at the Hsinchu Science Park (HSP) to the latter for NT$2.52 billion (US$90.67 million).

The transaction is expected to be closed by the end of 2021.

The agreement was signed by Macronix president Chih-Yuan Lu and Bob Wei-Ming Chen, president of Foxconn Semiconductor Business Group (S Business Group), witnessed by Miin Wu, chairman and CEO of Macronix, and Young-way Liu, chairman and CEO of Foxconn.

"The acquisition of the 6-inch wafer fab in Hsinchu Science Park officially signals Foxconn's entry into the manufacture and development of wide band gap semiconductors, especially SiC, paving the way for a long-term commitment to semiconductor development. The manufacturing of SiC is in line with Foxconn's 3+3 strategy (EV, digital health, robotics, plus AI, semiconductor, advanced communication). SiC MOSFET is an important device for EV, while EV occupies the No.1 position in Foxconn's 3+3 strategy. The 6-inch wafer fab will function as S Business Group's headquarters in Hsinchu, the world famous semiconductor cluster, enabling closer partnership with the semiconductor companies based in the Hsinchu Science Park," said Liu.

"To enhance advanced technology and global competitiveness, Macronix will focus on 12-inch wafer business, especially R&D and manufacturing of the advanced 3D NAND Flash and NOR Flash products after capacity expansion. Macronix is pleased to see the subject 6-inch wafer fab continue to make its contribution to Taiwan as Foxconn commits to have the fab be used as an important base for Foxconn to reinforce its semiconductor development plan and to meet the demand of electric vehicles. Considering that Macronix is advancing to take the lead in the global automotive electronics market, a closer collaboration between Macronix and Foxconn in the near future may be anticipated," said Wu.

In addition to manufacturing SiC Power MOSFET, Foxconn confirmed that it will also manufacture silicon wafer products, such as MEMS, in order to achieve Foxconn's strategic goals on development of semiconductors industry, EVs and digital health.