More industrial parks to be built in Vietnam province where Apple manufacturers are located

Vietnam's Bac Giang province, where many Apple manufacturers are located, plans to build 23 new industrial parks, expand the existing six parks, according to a local media report

By 2030, there will be 29 industrial parks in Bac Giang, covering 7,840 hectares in total, said the VIR report.

According to the report, the province projects its annual GRDP goal at 19% from 2021 to 2030, and the total production value at VND652 trillion (US$28.38 billion) by 2025 and VDN2,200 trillion by 2030.

The industrial parks are composed of industrial facilities and urban service zones with social infrastructure and modern technologies. Priority industries in the parks include machinery, manufacturing, and food and agricultural products processing. The main goal of these parks are to attract investment, high-quality human resources development, and new technology transfer.

As of today, there are six industrial parks taking up 1,322 hectares, drawing in a total of VND9.4 trillion (US$ 409 million) from Vietnamese investors and nearly US$6 billion from overseas investors. Five of the parks are ialready operational

Last year, budget revenue from the parks exceeded VND2.2 trillion (US$ 95.75 million), representing 11% of the province's budget.