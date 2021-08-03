中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 4, 2021
    12:56
    cloudy
    31°C
    India active EV development impacts local supply chains
    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

    The India government and India-based automakers and motorcycle makers have been actively boosting the development and domestic production of two-, three- and four-wheel electric vehicles (EVs), but the ambition is impacting the local supply chain makers.

    India's Ministry of Heavy Industries implemented FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle) scheme phase 2, an electric mobility subsidy program with a large budget outlay of INR100 billion. Coming into effect on April 1, 2019, and to end at the end of 2022, FAME scheme phase 2 is aimed to subsidize the purchases of 7,000 electric buses, 55,000 electric passenger vehicles, 500,000 electric three-wheel EVs and one million two-wheel EVs. The program has been extended until March 31, 2024.

    As of June 26, 2021, FAME scheme phase, 2 had cumulatively subsidized 1,562 four-wheel EVs, about 16,500 three-wheel ones, and nearly 60,000 two-wheel ones, according to AutoCar India.

    However, FAME scheme phase 2 sets a minimum local content ratio of 40% for electric buses and those over 50% for the other types of four-wheel EVs. This is likely to impact local supply chain makers and become barriers for their upgrading development, for production of EVs in India currently replying heavily on imported key components and Li-ion batteries.

    Tata Motors, the largest India-based automaker, had sold nearly 6,000 units of Nexon EV as of the end of June 2021 and plans to launch 10 new EV models by 2025, while its fellow maker Mahindra & Mahindra will invest INR30 billion (US$403 million) in development and production of EVs over the next three years.

    India-based TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto have launched electric scooter models iQube and Chetak respectively, and Bajaj is applying for establishing a subsidiary specifically for developing EVs.

    Categories
    EV Green energy
    Tags
    electric vehicle India Mahindra Tata Motors
    Chinas 2021-2025 Five-year Plan: Semiconductor self-sufficiency push
