Arm loses smartphone and tablet GPU share in 2020

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

The global smartphone and tablet graphics processing unit (GPU) market leader Arm lost share in 2020, according to Strategy Analytics.

Arm, Qualcomm, Apple, Imagination Technologies and Intel captured the top-five volume share rankings in the smartphone and tablet GPU market in 2020. Arm led the market with 39% unit share, Strategy Analytics indicated.

Arm's smartphone and tablet GPU share peaked in 2016 and has declined steadily since then. "Trade sanctions on its key GPU licensee HiSilicon and competitive pressure from Apple and Imagination affected Arm's Mali-branded GPU shipments and market share in 2020," said Sravan Kundojjala, associate director of Strategy Analytics' handset component technologies service.

"Arm's other licensee, Samsung LSI, will field AMD GPU-based Exynos chips in 2021, further affecting Arm's share," Kundojjala noted. "The mobile GPU market landscape will evolve further if Nvidia closes its acquisition of Arm."

Apple and Imagination both posted double-digit growth in their GPU shipments in 2020, according to Strategy Analytics. Apple, which moved to in-house GPUs in 2017, saw strong growth in its iPhone and iPad GPU shipments last year, while Imagination's GPUs featured in MediaTek's high volume Helio-branded 4G chips grew 23% year-on-year.