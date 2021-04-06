PCB equipment makers bolstered by capacity expansions at clients

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's PCB equipment makers have seen their shipment schedules well set through the third quarter of the year and are in talks with clients about equipment orders for fourth-quarter 2021 and even for 2022, according to industry sources.

Equipment vendors Group Up Industrial, C Sun, Ampoc Far-East and Taliang Technology are ready to ramp up their shipments through the third quarter to support capacity expansions by makers of IC substrates, flexible PCB and HDI boards, the sources said.

Among them, Group Up has seen the strongest demand from Taiwan's IC substrate makers, with order visibility clear for next 4-5 months, and robust order momentum is also coming from HDI board suppliers in Taiwan and China, the sources continued.

Group Up is seeking validations at clients for its newly developed leveling machines that integrate vacuum, heating, lamination, hot press and roll-to-roll technologies and are applicable to ABF vacuum lamination, FPC PIC lamination, and miniLED lamination. The company is set to start small-volume production in second-half 2021 for the new equipment that is expected to become a major growth driver for its revenues, the sources said.

The sources said Group Up now enjoys a significant presence in the higher-end and automatic dry-process equipment segment, with clients including Zhen Ding Technology, Flexium Interconnect, Compeq Manufacturing, Unimicron Technology, Na Ya PCB, Shennan Circuits, Kinwong Electronics, Goworld, and others in Japan and Korea.