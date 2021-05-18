IT + CE
Gigabyte posts record 1Q21 profit
Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Motherboard and graphics card maker Gigabyte Technology saw its net profits hike 150% sequentially to a record high of NT$2.76 billion (US$98.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021, with EPS reaching NT$4.34.

The company's financial results are expected to stay in high gear in the second quarter, with graphics card demand from cryptomining applications remaining robust and stable server orders, despite weakening motherboard sales.

Gigabyte chairman Dandy Yeh has recently resigned from his position as chairman of Gigabyte's notebook manufacturing subsidiary G-Style, in response to Chinese consumers' boycott of the company over what they deemd as an offending marketing campaign in China.

However, some market watchers believe the incident will only have a small impact on Gigabyte's sales in China, due to its strong brand recognition there and shortages of graphics cards.

Photo: Digitimes file photo

