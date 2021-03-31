Graphics card supply to remain constrained

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Graphics card makers expect their supply to remain constrained through the end of this year, due to shortages of chips and components, and are encouraged to raise their prices.

With demand for graphics cards from cryptomining applications remaining on a growth track, graphic card prices have been rising almost every week, the sources said. The retail channel's strategy requiring consumers to purchase products such as a motherboard along with a graphics card has also stimulated sales of motherboards and memory.

MSI president Jeans Huang expects the company's consolidated revenues to reach the highest ever level in the first quarter of 2021 and will stay in high gear in the second quarter despite seasonality.

Gigabyte Technology, which saw net profits rise 125% on year to NT$4.37 billion (US$153.29 millin) for 2020, is optimistic that its first-quarter 2021 sales will grow sequentially. Gigabyte also has clear order visibility for the whole second quarter.

Asustek, which has recently increased its graphics card prices by 10-20%, is expected to further raise prices in the second quarter of 2021.

Cryptomining demand strongly boosted graphics card sales

